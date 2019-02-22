A man is in police custody in connection to another man who was struck and killed while walking in a Fresno County crosswalk.It happened Thursday around 6:24 pm on Friant near Copper River Road.Police say it appears the victim was in the crosswalk going from east to west when he was struck by a driver traveling at a high rate of speed.Police located the suspect's vehicle in Auberry near Table Mountain.A man was detained and investigated for DUI.So far the name and age of the man has not been released.Police are currently trying to see if there are surveillance cameras that captured the hit and run.