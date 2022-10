Man arrested for deadly shooting of 15-year-old Reedley boy, police say

An arrest has been made for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Reedley.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Reedley.

Detectives took 22-year-old Luis Nolasco-Ponce into custody this week after a three-month-long investigation.

He's facing homicide charges for the deadly shooting.

On July 3, Reedley police found 15-year-old Alan Herrera in front of his apartment complex.

He had been shot multiple times and later died in the hospital.

Authorities hope the arrest helps Herrera's grieving family.