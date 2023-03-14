WATCH LIVE

fatal shooting

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 6:07AM
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting at North Fork home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Madera County Sheriff's office is asking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Authorities say they believe 28-year-old Brandunn Wilson shot and killed a 38-year-old man at a home in North Fork.

The shooting happened 10:30 pm on Sunday at a home on Road 222 in North Fork.

The victim has not been identified, but deputies say there was some sort of dispute leading up to the shooting.

If you know anything regarding the whereabouts of Wilson, you are asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's office.

