Teen dies in hospital after double shooting in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has died in the hospital after a double shooting in Selma on Friday night.

Around 5 pm, Selma police say two teenagers were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Locus and Peach streets.

The teens were both rushed to a local hospital, where officials confirmed one of them died on Monday.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Selma Police Department.