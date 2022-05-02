18-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing his father to death in Tarpey Village

#BREAKING @FresnoSheriff says Brice Robinson, 18, is was arrested for stabbing his father, 60yo Brian Robinson, during a disturbance at a home on Sunnyside near Sussex last night. His father died at the hospital. No motive has been determined. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/vFxEUkKtyc — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 2, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death during an argument at a Tarpey Village home.Officials say Brice Robinson stabbed his 60-year-old father, Brian Robinson, at a home in the area of Hampton and Sunnyside in east central Fresno on Sunday evening.Brian Robinson was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.Homicide detectives spoke with several witnesses and eventually took Brice Robinson into custody.Investigators have not released a motive for the deadly attack.Brice Robinson was booked into the Fresno County Jail with his bail set at $1 million.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.