homicide investigation

18-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing his father to death in Tarpey Village

Officials say Brice Robinson stabbed his 60-year-old father, Brian Robinson, at a home in Tarpey Village.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed to death as family fight turns deadly in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death during an argument at a Tarpey Village home.

Officials say Brice Robinson stabbed his 60-year-old father, Brian Robinson, at a home in the area of Hampton and Sunnyside in east central Fresno on Sunday evening.



Brian Robinson was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives spoke with several witnesses and eventually took Brice Robinson into custody.

Investigators have not released a motive for the deadly attack.

Brice Robinson was booked into the Fresno County Jail with his bail set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyhomicide investigationfresno county sheriff departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Fresno
Man arrested in connection to deadly Visalia shooting
Authorities track Tulare County homicide suspect to SoCal, arrest him
TOP STORIES
Fire damages Visalia businesses, including beloved Mexican restaurant
Couple visiting California for birthday robbed at gunpoint
Central CA Women's Conference returning in September
Fire damages food processing plant in northwest Fresno
NFL legend and former Bulldog Lorenzo Neal arrested for DUI again
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Man tried to kidnap 14-yr-old girl from Merced parking lot, police say
Show More
Tulare County deputies shoot, injure man armed with knife
Fire destroys Visalia high school baseball team's equipment
Selma man now facing charges for murdering both his parents
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 meteorology students killed in crash
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
More TOP STORIES News