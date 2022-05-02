Man stabbed to death as family fight turns deadly in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was stabbed to death in Fresno after an altercation between family members spiraled out of control on Sunday evening.The incident happened at a home in the area of Hampton and Sunnyside in east central Fresno just before 7:30 pm.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is carrying out a homicide investigation.Deputies say everyone involved in the incident is believed to still be at the scene.