VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Visalia.

Visalia police say it happened before 7 pm Tuesday near Burke Street and Center Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they found 34-year-old Muhran Khanoyan standing near the victim with a knife.

Khanoyan was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died.

Khanoyan was booked into jail for homicide.