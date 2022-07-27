2 arrested for stabbing man to death in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Hanford.
On Monday, police found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with stab wounds near North Wiliams St.
The man died at the scene.
During the investigation, police learned there was a fight between the victim, 25-year-old Christian Contreras and 24-year-old Mark Gonzales, which led up to the stabbing.
Both Contreras and Gonzales were arrested.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.