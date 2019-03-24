Deadly Sunday stabbing breaks up central Fresno house party

A violent house party ended with Fresno police looking for the man who stabbed and killed one person, and injured three others.Police found the four stabbing victims at a home on Fruit near Ashlan at around 1-30 this morning.One person was already dead and they had to rush another person to the hospital with severe injuries.The other two people hurt in the attack are expected to be okay.Police say a fight broke out at the party... so a man pulled a knife and started slashing people."I think it was a get together with family and friends," Lt. Charlie Chamalbide of the Fresno Police Department. "The suspect is known, it was an interpersonal type of beef."Police are still looking for the suspect, but they do have some leads.Investigators say they found the murder weapon at the scene, as well as a beanie the suspect was wearing.