Uncategorized

Deadly Sunday stabbing breaks up central Fresno house party

By
A violent house party ended with Fresno police looking for the man who stabbed and killed one person, and injured three others.

Police found the four stabbing victims at a home on Fruit near Ashlan at around 1-30 this morning.

One person was already dead and they had to rush another person to the hospital with severe injuries.

The other two people hurt in the attack are expected to be okay.

Police say a fight broke out at the party... so a man pulled a knife and started slashing people.

"I think it was a get together with family and friends," Lt. Charlie Chamalbide of the Fresno Police Department. "The suspect is known, it was an interpersonal type of beef."

Police are still looking for the suspect, but they do have some leads.

Investigators say they found the murder weapon at the scene, as well as a beanie the suspect was wearing.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorized
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Deputies: One person dead in Fresno County homicide, investigation underway
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
All lanes reopened on I-5 Grapevine, several injured in pileup crash
Valley man helps veterans receive special proclamation
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after hit-and-run crash
Show More
Suspected DUI driver leads Madera police on high-speed chase
Deputies searching for burglary suspects caught on camera
Cancer survivors take part in workshops to celebrate the 'Art of Life'
Stranded Viking Sky cruise ship returning to port with nearly 900 aboard
VIDEO: Father saves daughter from hit-run driver
More TOP STORIES News