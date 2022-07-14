fatal crash

Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit van carrying college golf team, NTSB says

Investigators also said he had methamphetamine in his system
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to New Mexico from a golf tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methanphetamine in the Siemens' blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach.

The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico. Although it's a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashmethamphetaminemethgolfu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County
Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
2-year prison term for driver in deadly Fresno County road rage crash
No bond for alleged repeat drunk driver charged with DUI manslaughter
TOP STORIES
1st Monkeypox case confirmed in Tulare County, health officials say
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,300 acres
All of Central CA in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions continue
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
Program helping CA residents struggling with mortgage payments
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
4 Visalia officers injured while trying to arrest suspect
Show More
Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County
Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Clovis police shoot man who was reported to be armed and disturbed
More TOP STORIES News