1 hospitalized after fire at Chevrolet dealership in Clovis, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 hospitalized after fire at Chevrolet dealership in Clovis: PD

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating what sparked a fire at the Hedrick's Chevrolet car dealership in Clovis.

Investigators say two people were burned after the fuel pump they were working on caught fire.

They disconnected the power to the pump to make repairs but the gas was ignited by a spark.

One of the contracted workers was burned on the top of his head and upper body and rushed to the hospital.

The second person burned only had minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
PD: Valley college football coach shot to death by father
US authorizes first COVID shots for kids under 5; CDC review is next
Man on bike shoots, kills driver in Selma, police say
Man hospitalized after being hit by train in downtown Fresno
UK gov't approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible
Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE chairman amid investigation
Cannabis stores could begin to open throughout Fresno
Show More
Sanger residents continue to voice anger over low water pressure
2 arrested for carjacking, armed robberies in Tulare County: Deputies
Man stabbed multiple times in west central Fresno, police say
Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics in Game 6
Delay in sentencing for man convicted of murder at Valley gas station
More TOP STORIES News