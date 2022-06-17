1 hospitalized after fire at Chevrolet dealership in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating what sparked a fire at the Hedrick's Chevrolet car dealership in Clovis.Investigators say two people were burned after the fuel pump they were working on caught fire.They disconnected the power to the pump to make repairs but the gas was ignited by a spark.One of the contracted workers was burned on the top of his head and upper body and rushed to the hospital.The second person burned only had minor injuries.