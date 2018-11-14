Death investigation underway in Woolsey Fire burn area in Agoura Hills; unknown if fire related

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are investigating a death in the Woolsey Fire burn area in Agoura Hills. It's unknown if the death is fire related.

The investigation was unfolding near the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road. Deputies shut down Cornell and Agoura roads.

Containment of the massive Woolsey Fire continued to rise Wednesday, despite a stubborn flare-up near Lake Sherwood the previous day.


Homicide detectives were on their way to the scene. Investigators have not confirmed if the death is related to the fire.

So far, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stands at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.

