Man's body found in shed in Huron, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a shed in Huron.

Deputies responded to a farm labor housing property on Granada Street around 9 a.m.

Officials said a woman called the sheriff's office saying she hadn't seen her friend in a while. She had gone out to look for him when she found the body.

Investigators have not confirmed if the body that was found is the woman's friend.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is at the scene and said the body appears to have been in the shed for some time. At this time, officials do not believe foul play was involved.

