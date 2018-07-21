Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide

DURHAM, N.C. --
The death of a Durham developer who was found dead in his basement in April has officially been ruled a homicide.

The autopsy report released Friday revealed William Bishop died from ligature strangulation.

Bishop's 16-year-old son called police on April 18, saying that he had found his dad unresponsive in their basement with a dog leash wrapped three times around his neck and the dog still attached. He said he removed the leash and called his mother, and then 911.

When EMS arrived, Bishop was in a chair unresponsive. The leash was not on his neck or attached to the dog.

Caller: When I got in there and checked his pulse. He wasn't breathing. His heart wasn't beating.
Operator: Is there anyone else at the home with you?
Caller: No. (pause) I don't know if I can go in there again. I don't want to look at him.
Operator: I understand sir.

The search warrant said Bishop's son told authorities his father had just gone through a divorce and was having issues with his new girlfriend.

The report also stated the victim's son told authorities he was verbally abused by his father and would not be upset if his father died.

Bishop was taken to Duke Hospital where he died three days later.

Last month, court documents were released showing that investigators were looking for evidence in William Bishop's home safe, after discovering a receipt in his office for 25 pieces of gold valued around $463,000.

A loved one told authorities he kept gold, jewelry and cash in a safe.

In May, police went to Durham Academy, where Bishop's son attended school, to search his laptop and emails.

Warrants said a forensic team also went through the teen's iPhone and found suspicious activity, including searches on how to calculate the value of an estate, how to transfer bank accounts and the value of the price of gold per ounce.

No charges have been filed in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedeath investigationhomicide investigationdurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News