Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surrounded by family, Brooke Gamez is remembering the life of her husband, Victor.

"He had so much love for his friends and his family," she said. "If you needed him to do something, he would just go and do it."

Friday morning, she got a call that said Victor was in an accident.

He was contracted by the Foster Farms on Cherry Street in Fresno County to do electrical work.

RELATED: 1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno

Gamez says her husband was working up in an attic when he was shocked by a hot wire.

He was transferred to the hospital, but his injuries were too severe and he died.

He left behind a 2-year-old daughter, Nora. Brooke says she meant the world to him.

"I love him so much, and I am going to keep his memory going through our daughter," she said.

In a statement, Foster Farms representatives said in part:

"We are saddened by this tragic death and extend our sympathy to the individual's family and friends. Our company is fully cooperating with the contractor's thorough investigation of this accident."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is still investigating. They don't believe foul play was a factor.
