2020 presidential election

2020 debate: Trump, Biden will face off in virtual town hall from remote locations

WASHINGTON -- As a sign of the times, the next presidential debate will take place virtually.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will participate in next week's town hall-style debate from remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday.

This comes days after Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, and the president was still contagious when he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday. His doctors have not provided any detailed update on his status.

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains COVID positive.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15.

The moderator, CSPAN's Steve Scully, and undecided voters asking questions for the town hall will still gather at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, as planned. The candidates will "participate from separate remote locations."

Before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the CPD indicated that it would make changes to the debate format following a raucous first presidential showdown. The Sept. 29 presidential debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace.

Despite an unprecedented election year, this will not be the first time two presidential candidates are debating remotely. Sixty years ago, former president John F. Kennedy participated in 1960's third presidential debate from ABC studios in New York City, while Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon was at ABC studios in Los Angeles.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report suggested that a Biden-Trump "virtual" debate would be the first of its kind in American history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridadebatecoronaviruspresidential debatejoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
In VP debate, plexiglass an extra participant on the stage
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year
What vote by mail ballot rejection data tells us about voter fraud, dead people voting
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Crews set to cut Giant Sequoia trees 'charred' by SQF Complex
Show More
Clovis Unified officials create new model for in-person learning
Creek Fire: 328,603 acres burned, 49% contained
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
Police searching for suspects who attacked man in north Fresno
Creek Fire: Bass Lake businesses take hit from both flames and pandemic
More TOP STORIES News