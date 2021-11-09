Fresno's Debbas Gourmet releasing new products ahead of holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can smell the aroma of fresh chocolate and caramel the second you walk into Debbas Gourmet in east central Fresno.
The family-owned chocolate manufacturer began as a small ice cream shop off Blackstone. Forty years later, the chocolatiers became the premier manufacturers of high-end private label products and most recently their own label -- A'cappella.
Company President, Max Debbas says, "We use all-natural ingredients -- there's nothing artificial, there's no fake chocolate or coating. The marshmallows, they're gelatin-free, all made by hand here in Fresno, California."
The combination of creativity and social media skyrocketed sales of their signature Bev Bombs.
Debbas says, "One October morning two years ago, I woke up to my phone going crazy and they had become a viral hit on TikTok.
With major companies including Costco reaching out about the hot chocolate bombs, he says it was full speed ahead and they haven't slowed down since.
"We launched our new white chocolate peppermint, pumpkin spice and hot chocolate classic. What makes them different than most -- they're all made here in the United States," said Debbas.
The company anticipated supply chain issues impacting the industry, ordering its specialty ingredients in larger quantities early on and sourcing locally.
Debbas says, "Our Bev Bombs don't have fruit and nuts, but a lot of our other items do and we can source that locally. That's been great. We have our almonds, dried fruits and nuts -- they're all coming here from the Valley."
New products and flavors are in the works, including Knotty Grams that just launched.
