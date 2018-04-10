Debbie Hawk's remains to be returned to her family

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has ruled Debbie Hawk's remains can be returned to her family. The decision exempts her fingernails which are still being preserved. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Kings County judge has ruled the remains of murdered South Valley mother, Debbie Hawk, should be returned to her family.

The decision was made Tuesday after a Department of Justice criminalist testified he could not get conclusive evidence from the bones and acrylic nails he analyzed.

The defense attorney asked for the DNA analysis in case there was any evidence left from a suspect.

Dave Hawk was not in court, but his attorney asked the judge to ban loved ones from cremating her remains. He wants to have the option to analyze them again, in case new scientific testing becomes available. But the judge returned the remains without any conditions.

The DNA expert said because the remains were in dirt and exposed to weather elements including sun, heat and cold, it degraded the DNA. Since there was no skin and tissue on the remains, it was also difficult to find any sign of a killer. In fact, not even Debbie's DNA could be found underneath her fingernails.

Debbie was killed in 2006.

Debbie Hawk's remains were found by farm workers near Stratford in March of 2016. She was a 43-year-old mother of three when she went missing from her Hanford home in 2006. Her estranged husband, Dave Hawk was convicted of her murder. He is currently serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison without the possibility of parole.

EMBED More News Videos

The body of Debbie Hawk is found on March 21, 2016 - nearly 10 years since she went missing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhuman remains foundfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of the Debbie Hawk case
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News