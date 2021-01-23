Need Creek Fire debris removed from your property? You need to fill this form

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your property has been affected by the Creek Fire, and you need the government's help to remove debris, there's one more step you need to take.
You need to fill a 'right of entry form'.
The form is to ensure that any insurance proceeds in a property owner's homeowners insurance policy designated for debris removal will be turned over to the government.
A copy of the form is available on the Fresno County website.
The last date to submit the form is February 1.
