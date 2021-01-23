Creek Fire

Need Creek Fire debris removed from your property? You need to fill this form

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your property has been affected by the Creek Fire, and you need the government's help to remove debris, there's one more step you need to take.

You need to fill a 'right of entry form'.

The form is to ensure that any insurance proceeds in a property owner's homeowners insurance policy designated for debris removal will be turned over to the government.

A copy of the form is available on the Fresno County website.

The last date to submit the form is February 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countydisaster reliefdisasterfresno countycreek fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire 100% contained after nearly 4 months
Authorities warn residents in Creek Fire burn area of rainy weather risks
Children First: Sierra Unified
Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms will bring rain to Valley, snow to Sierra over the next week
ABC data shows California lagging behind most states in administering COVID vaccines
UPDATE: Motorcycle rider killed in central Fresno crash identified as Fresno Co. correctional officer
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
CA keeps key data from public as 1 region exits stay-home order
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Show More
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
UK chief scientist: COVID variant may be more deadly, more study needed
Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing 3 crashes in Madera Co.
Fresno receives $15.8 million to cover overdue rent for tenants and landlords
4 displaced after fire destroys Fresno County home
More TOP STORIES News