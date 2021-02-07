Education

39th Annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon goes on virtually

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 39th Annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon was hosted virtually this year.

Due to the virtual format of this year's event, the annual awards ceremony did not happen following the decathlon and instead will be broadcasted at 6 pm Tuesday evening on CMAC.

The decathlon featured 23 teams competing for the shot to represent Fresno County at the state level.

Whoever the overall winning team is will compete in the virtual California State Decathlon at the end of March.
