Deer's head stuck in chicken feeder in Oakhurst

Oakhurst resident Conan Cocallas took pictures this morning outside his home in Oakhurst of a deer in distress.

Cocallas said the deer looked like an adolescent and seemed to be in distress.

His neighbor called him and told him that the deer was outside his home, so he went outside and took pictures.



Cocallas says that other neighbors have spotted the deer in the area since last Friday.

Fish and Game is aware and has been driving around the area searching for the deer. Cocallas says that the collar appears to be plastic, and he was told by neighbors it might be a piece from a chicken feeder.

Cocallas says that witnessing deer near his homes happens quite frequently, but today's sighting was unusual.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News