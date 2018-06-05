Del. Burger King closes after video of rodents on hamburger buns

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Delaware Burger King where video apparently shows rodents scurrying among hamburger buns has been closed because of rodent infestation and gross, unsanitary conditions.


The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Division of Public Health's Dr. Karyl Rattay also cited an "imminent health hazard" as a cause for closing the eatery in a June 1 letter to the Burger King's owner, Rackson Restaurants LLC.
The inspection report said, among other things, that rodent droppings were found inside the hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. Droppings also were found behind fryers.

Inspectors were back at the Burger King at 2802 Concord Pike for a requested reinspection on Monday, but Division of Public Health spokeswoman Andrea Wojcik said Monday afternoon that she didn't know if the restaurant was serving customers.

