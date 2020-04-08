Man's body found in Delano, deputies investigate as 'suspicious'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Delano.
Authorities responded to County Line Road and Road 128 around 9 a.m.
Officials say a Delano police officer discovered a man's body while investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Further details were not immediately available. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
