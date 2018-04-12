CALIFORNIA

Delano Police asking for charges to be filed against ICE agents who caused deadly crash

Police in the South Valley are asking prosecutors to file criminal charges against two ICE agents involved in a deadly chase.

ABC30 Web Staff
DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police in the South Valley are asking prosecutors to file criminal charges against two ICE agents involved in a deadly chase.

Santo Garcia and Marcelina Garcia died last month in Delano when their SUV hit a utility pole and overturned as they fled from ICE agents. The couple was in the country illegally, but Santos Garcia wasn't the man the agents were looking for.

Wednesday, Delano Police said the two ICE agents claimed they weren't using their lights or siren during the chase, but video shows otherwise.

The Bakersfield Californian said police are recommending the agents be charged with a misdemeanor of providing false information to a peace officer.

An ICE spokesman has yet to comment.
