U.S. & WORLD

Delaware poised to become first state to ban child marriage

(Shutterstock)

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware is expected to become the first state in the nation to completely ban marriage for anyone under 18.

News outlets report that the state Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill that would make it illegal for minors to get married, even if their parents approve.

A spokesman for Gov. John Carney said the governor plans to sign the bill after his legal team reviews it.

Supporters said the bill is an important step to protect children from being forced to marry someone against their will, citing human trafficking.

Opponents raised concerns that the bill could have implications beyond forced marriages, citing religions that traditionally allow followers to marry young.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marriageu.s. & worldlawsDelaware
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News