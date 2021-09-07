Authorities identify man accused of murdering ex-wife's boyfriend in Merced County

DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified the man accused in a deadly Delhi shooting.Authorities say 48-year-old Michael Emana shot and killed 38-year-old David Nilsson last Friday night.Investigators responded to a 911 call at a home on Hoskins Avenue around 10 pm. When they arrived, the caller told them her ex-husband, Emana, had shot her boyfriend and left the area with the victim in a vehicle.After searching the area, deputies say they found Nilsson dead inside the vehicle.Detectives later found Emana and took him into custody. Jail records show he is currently booked on one count of first-degree murder.Sheriff's officials say the homicide investigation is still ongoing.