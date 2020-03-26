officer involved shooting

Madera County Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County sheriff's deputy got injured and shot a suspect on Highway 41 in Oakhurst on Thursday.

A confrontation led to gunfire at a bus stop on the roadway.

911 callers reported an erratic man on the roadway right in the heart of Oakhurst around 10 a.m. and deputies got there in a hurry.

"The first deputy on scene was a detective assigned out of Oakhurst and shortly after his arrival, some sort of altercation occurred in which the deputy discharged his firearm," said Madera County Undersheriff Tyson Pogue.

Investigators aren't saying exactly how the detective got hurt, but say he didn't suffer a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the suspect to one Fresno hospital in a helicopter, while the deputy went to another Fresno hospital in an ambulance.

Both suffered serious injuries.

Madera police took over the criminal investigation - marking evidence on the road and interviewing witnesses, including a Fresno police officer.
