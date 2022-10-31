Police announce arrest of Richard Allen in 2017 Delphi murders of Libby German, Abby Williams

Indiana State Police are expected to release more details Monday morning about an arrest in the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams.

DELPHI, Ind. -- A Delphi, Indiana, man, Richard Allen, has been arrested for the 2017 murders of eighth graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a news conference Monday.

The 50-year-old was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of murder, Carter said.

Best friends German and Williams were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed in the middle of the day on Feb. 13, 2017.

The shocking slayings cast fear across the small Indiana town and garnered national intrigue. Police had never revealed how the girls were killed.

Allen had his initial hearing and entered a not guilty plea, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.

He's being held without bond and is set to return to court in January, he said.

"Per the court order, we cannot talk about the evidence that's in the probable cause" affidavit, McLeland said.

The prosecutor would not say when Allen became a suspect or if he knew Abby or Libby.

McLeland said it's "concerning" to him that Allen is a local Delphi resident. He called the arrest a "step in the right direction."

Carter said in a message to the families that he hopes they "have found some peace in this complicated world."

Police still ask anyone with information to submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Residents told our sister station WLS they've interacted with the suspect multiple times and said the individual reportedly worked at a local pharmacy.

The girls' killer was able to avoid capture, even with thousands of tips coming in to police and despite one of the teens, Libby, taking this grainy video the day of their disappearance showing a man walking towards the girls.

Authorities have said he may be the killer. Libby also captured a chilling recording, thought to be the man's voice.

Libby's family reacted to the update expected later Monday. Her sister Kelsi tweeted, "just know how grateful I am for all of you."

ABC News contributed to this report.