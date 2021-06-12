Delta flight from LAX to ATL diverted after off-duty employee allegedly makes 'terroristic threats'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10909010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger on a flight out of Los Angeles was taken into custody Friday after allegedly attempting to break into the plane's cockpit.

LOS ANGELES -- An unruly passenger is in custody after another violent disruption onboard a Delta flight, this time involving an off-duty airline employee who made threats and attacked two flight attendants on a plane traveling from Los Angeles Friday.The airline said other passengers intervened to help detain the unruly passenger.The plane was headed to Atlanta around 5:45 p.m. when Oklahoma City police say the suspect -- identified as 34-year-old Stephon Jamar Duncan, an off-duty Delta employee -- made "terroristic threats" to "take down the plane."Authorities said he also attacked two flight attendants before another passenger -- an off-duty pilot -- and the flight crew and passengers were able to subdue him.The plane made an emergency landing in Oklahoma and was allowed to resume travel to Atlanta after being cleared by police. No passengers were injured in the incident.Duncan, who officials said was exhibiting signs of mental health issues, was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pain.Officials said the FBI is questioning Duncan, who is expected to be charged with two counts of assault and battery.This is the third such incident on a Delta flight out of LAX in the past two weeks.Last week, a flight from L.A. to Detroit was had to diverted when a passenger became a threat.Earlier in the week, a passenger on a Delta flight out of L.A. was arrested after he allegedly attempted to break into the plane's cockpit mid-flight.Delta released the following statement after the incident Friday: