air travel

Delta Air Lines to keep blocking middle seats through March 2021

The move comes as other airlines are ending similar policies, gearing up for a potential onslaught of air travelers during the busy holiday rush.
By Pete Muntean, CNN
ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will keep middle seats empty on its flights through March, an extension of the social distancing policy it put in place at the start of the pandemic.

Delta maintains it is the only US airline to keep blocking middle seats on its flights.

The move comes as other airlines are ending similar policies, gearing up for a potential onslaught of air travelers during the busy holiday rush.

Last week, JetBlue announced it will start to phase out capping capacity on its flights -- currently 70% -- and fill every seat starting January 8, 2021.

Southwest Airlines said in September it will fill every seat after November 30, following the Thanksgiving travel period.

American Airlines and United Airlines have been selling every seat on their flights since the summer.

Airlines say they feel empowered by new research from Harvard University, the Department of Defense, airlines and aircraft manufacturers that claims the transmission rates of coronavirus through the filtered air of an airliner is low, so long as all passengers wear masks.

Last week, Delta announced that a total of 550 people have been put on Delta's no-fly list for refusing to wear a mask.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthair travelairline industrycoronavirusu.s. & worlddelta
AIR TRAVEL
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Flights to Mexico City now available at Fresno airport
Travelers must test for COVID before and after visiting NY, says governor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Show More
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
Proceeds from new fragrance helps save trees in Sequoia National Park
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
More TOP STORIES News