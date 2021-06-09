covid-19 variant

Fauci warns Delta variant still a threat to US, appears to infect younger people more than others

By Stephanie Ebbs
EMBED <>More Videos

Explained: Delta variant, COVID vaccine trials for kids

NEW YORK -- COVID-19 variants are still threatening to spread in the U.S., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday, saying the possible threat of variants is a reason more Americans need to get vaccinated.

Case rates have continued to decline in the U.S. as more Americans get vaccinated, overall cases have declined 94% since January and the number of new cases is at the lowest amount since March 2020.

But Fauci said that doesn't mean there isn't a risk of variants like the one that devastated India and spread to the U.K., causing more serious illness and increased risk of hospitalizations in the U.S.

Fauci said 6% of cases in the U.S. where the virus has been sequenced were a variant known as Delta which was first detected in India. The majority of cases in the U.K. are now that same variant which is primarily spreading in adolescents and young adults, which Fauci said is a reason it's even more important for Americans to get vaccinated.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden announced a "month of action" on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.



"We cannot let that happen in the United States, which is such a powerful argument to underscore what Dr. (Rochelle) Walensky said, to get vaccinated, particularly if you've had your first dose, make sure you get that second dose," he said. "And for those who have been not vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated. This is the national month of action."

Fauci said two doses of vaccine have been shown to be effective against the variant but people who aren't vaccinated or who have only received one dose are still more at risk.

President Joe Biden tweeted about the risk from the variant saying "If you're young and haven't gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It's the best way to protect yourself and those you love."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldindia
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VARIANT
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
53 cases of new R.1 COVID variant detected in CA
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News