Manhattan dentist accused of sexually abusing patient, saying 'You're so cute, I can't take it'

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
An Upper East Side dentist is accused of sexually abusing a man in his office who spurned his advances.

According to detectives, 60-year-old Michael Krochak kissed the victim and performed oral sex without his consent inside his office on March 27.

According to the complaint, a witness heard the doctor say, "You're so cute, I can't take it anymore," while unbuttoning the victim's shirt.

Krochak is charged with criminal sex act and sexual misconduct.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on April 17.

