Clovis dental office reopens doors after closing for 2 months

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trip to the dentist might not excite most kids, but parents and staff at California KiDDS Pediatric Dentistry in Clovis were thrilled to be back after being closed for the past two months.

"We are stoked, super-excited," says Dr. Jeff Evans. "If my mask wasn't on, you'd see a big smile on my face."

The office re-opened with new state guidelines including social distancing.

Workers must wear protective personal equipment including N95 masks to protect both parties.

The waiting room no longer has magazines to read or toys for the kids

"There are no video games anymore," says Dr. Jeff Kunkel. "The play kitchen we have, train tables, the Lego wall, the books, packed away and gone."

Young patients can be accompanied by just one parent.

Visitors must fill out a form to determine if they've had any COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has been sick.

"We take their temperature as well," Dr. Evans said. 'We do a thorough screening."

Dentists had been performing just emergency services, but now they're back to full staff.

"A lot of people have been with us from day one, so we see these people every day for the last 10 years and then you don't see them for two months, so coming back today has been like a little family reunion a little bit," Dr. Kunkel said.

Even the kids seemed to enjoy seeing the dentist again.
