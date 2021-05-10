Society

Local orthodontist office giving away free set of braces to teacher

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist office needs your help putting a smile on a deserving teacher's face.

Nalchajian Orthodontics is giving away a free set of braces to show its support of educators.

Voting for the fourth annual "Smiles for Teachers" program closes at midnight.

Since May 3, voting has been between the top five teachers narrowed down for the reward during Teacher's Appreciation Week.

There's still to vote for who think should be the winner, just head over to their website.

The winner will be announced before the end of the school year.
