Politics

Watchdog probes if Department of Justice officials tried to overturn election

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department's inspector general is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials "engaged in an improper attempt" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Monday that the investigation will investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current Justice Department officials but will not extend to other government officials.

The investigation comes after The New York Times reported that a former assistant attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, had been discussing a plan with then-President Donald Trump to oust the acting attorney general, try to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential race and suggest falsely that there had been widespread election fraud.

Former Attorney General William Barr and election officials across the country have said there was no widespread election fraud.
