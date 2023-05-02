Snowpack remains above average following winter storms, Department of Water Resources say

The Department of Water Resources conducted its fifth snow survey as Valley communities remain under alert due to melting snow following storms.

On Monday, the DWR said the state's snow water equivalent is just over 49 inches, or 254 percent of the average for this date.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Water Resources conducted its fifth and final snow survey as Valley communities remain under alert due to melting snow following powerful winter storms.

Despite rising temperatures, this year's massive snowpack remains well above average.

On Monday, the DWR said the state's snow water equivalent is just over 49 inches, or 254 percent of the average for this date.

The snow water equivalent is the amount of water still contained in the snowpack.

We're told the measurement is key for forecasting the water supply run-off.

At Philips Station in the Sierra Nevada, where the survey is done, The DWR says its snow water equivalent is 241 percent of average.

The last time there was measurable snow at the Phillips station on May 1 was 2020, but it only measured half an inch of snow water equivalent.

While the agency says the significant snow is boosting water supplies, flood risks from melting snow will continue as high flows across the San Joaquin and Tulare Basins are expected over the next several months.

We're told data from Monday's survey will be used to help protect communities.