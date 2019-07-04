Deputies: 14-year-old shot in Tulare County during fight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot during a fight near Orosi Wednesday afternoon.Detectives say the teen got into a fight with a 17-year-old when he was shot in the abdomen. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.Investigators have identified a suspect. They do not yet know what led up to the fight.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.