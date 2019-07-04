teen shot

Deputies: 14-year-old shot in Tulare County during fight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot during a fight near Orosi Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives say the teen got into a fight with a 17-year-old when he was shot in the abdomen. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Investigators have identified a suspect. They do not yet know what led up to the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyorositeen shot
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Dad shoots and kills teen who had paintball gun, police say
Manhunt on after teen shot multiple times in central Fresno
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News