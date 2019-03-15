Deputies arrest 82-year-old Clovis man for murdering his 77-year-old wife

The Fresno County Sheriff's office has arrested an 82-year-old Clovis man for shooting and killing his 77-year-old wife.

Kenneth Wright has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder and his bail is set at $1 million, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Officers say they responded to a call at the house about a possible suicide by gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon, but quickly became convinced that Maradee Wright had been killed.

Her husband, Kenneth, was then taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org, and may receive a cash reward.
