The Madera County Sheriff's office has a 28-year-old man in custody for attempted murder.Dillon Westlake is accused of stabbing a man at an apartment complex in the area of River Park Road in Oakhurst Monday. The victim survived and was taken to a nearby hospital.Westlake was found hiding in an attic of one of the apartments.Deputies, CHP officers, and a K-9 were able to take him into custody.