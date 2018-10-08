BURGLARY

Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

Crook returns to the scene of the crime, gets arrested

By
At Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Coalinga, rehabilitation work has nearly stalled since the loss of valuable equipment. Gina Lopez has been intent on finding the man captured breaking in on their surveillance video

"When I first found out about it and I went and looked at it, it really honestly made me pretty sick," said Lopez, who sees herself as the unofficial groundskeeper.

Lopez says the thief not only ransacked their parking lot in April, he also stole an ATV and damaged another. Fresno County deputies eventually identified him as 44-year-old Fernando Cortez. They learned he likely drove the stolen Kubota into the California Aqueduct to prevent himself from being caught. While out searching for evidence at the canal, deputies ran into him.

"The timing was impeccable in all this, to be driving the bank, have the suspect pass you, and then you just play it cool and hold off and he takes you right to the tire tracks where it goes into the water," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Cortez ran away before deputies could arrest him that day. Detectives would later return with the dive team and recover the Kubota beyond repair.

"We're trying to do good and make people's heart happy, and he devastated us with a $14,000 blow," said Lopez.

Officers later arrested Cortez at his house in Huron. Lopez was shocked to learn his identity. She says he had recently come to the cemetery to lay his brother to rest.

"Hurting someone else never does anyone any good and what he did was an astronomical amount of hurt to the community."

Cortez now faces several felonies including vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and a warrant for possessing drugs for sale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycemeteryCoalinga
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Fresno County family reunited with $30,000 worth of stolen property
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Arrests made in home burglaries of Robert Woods and Yasiel Puig; LeBron James also targeted
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
More burglary
Top Stories
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Show More
Early voting has begun in Fresno County
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
More News