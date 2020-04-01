Deputies arrest suspect after hours-long standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with sheriff's deputies in Fresno County.Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Auberry Road north of Highway 168 at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.Roads were closed in the area as authorities negotiated with the man holed up in the house.Further information regarding the incident is not immediately available, but sheriff's investigators say everyone else inside the home made it out safely.