Deputies arrest suspect after hours-long standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with sheriff's deputies in Fresno County.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Auberry Road north of Highway 168 at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Roads were closed in the area as authorities negotiated with the man holed up in the house.
Further information regarding the incident is not immediately available, but sheriff's investigators say everyone else inside the home made it out safely.
This is a developing story.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
