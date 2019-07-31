Deputies: Body of Porterville man recovered from Tule River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities recovered the body of a Porterville man from the Tule River.Porterville Police and Tulare County deputies responded to the area near Highway 190 and Highway 65 Sunday night.The man has been identified as 35-year-old Scott Benedict. An autopsy revealed Benedict died from fresh-water drowning.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.