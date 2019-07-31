Deputies: Body of Porterville man recovered from Tule River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities recovered the body of a Porterville man from the Tule River.
Porterville Police and Tulare County deputies responded to the area near Highway 190 and Highway 65 Sunday night.
The man has been identified as 35-year-old Scott Benedict. An autopsy revealed Benedict died from fresh-water drowning.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
