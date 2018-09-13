Deputies destroy nearly 2,000 pot plants from 5 illegal grow sites in Tulare County

Nearly 2,000 marijuana plants have been eradicated by Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies. Members of the County's gangs and narcotics TEAM issued warrants at five different locations in Visalia.During the operation at the illegal grow sites Wednesday morning, detectives were able to find and remove more than 1,900 plants along with 460 pounds of semi-processed marijuana and 100 pounds of processed marijuana.It was all destroyed.Detectives also found three rifles, which were taken for safekeeping pending contact with the registered owners.No one was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.