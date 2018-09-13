Deputies destroy nearly 2,000 pot plants from 5 illegal grow sites in Tulare County

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 2,000 marijuana plants have been eradicated by Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nearly 2,000 marijuana plants have been eradicated by Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies. Members of the County's gangs and narcotics TEAM issued warrants at five different locations in Visalia.

During the operation at the illegal grow sites Wednesday morning, detectives were able to find and remove more than 1,900 plants along with 460 pounds of semi-processed marijuana and 100 pounds of processed marijuana.

It was all destroyed.

Detectives also found three rifles, which were taken for safekeeping pending contact with the registered owners.

No one was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pot bustmarijuanatulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News