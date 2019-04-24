crime

Deputies discover 4 credit card skimmers at Oakhurst Valero

Deputies say the four skimmers were found on April 16 after a report of fraudulent credit card activity.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning people about credit card skimmers that were found at an Oakhurst Valero.

Deputies say the four skimmers were found on April 16 after a report of fraudulent credit card activity.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered the skimmers were Bluetooth capable therefore the suspect that installed it would only need a Bluetooth device to obtain the data stored.

Deputies say they want to remind people that the best way to avoid becoming a victim of these types of scams is to pay inside at the cash register.

This investigation remains ongoing.

If you have information or believe you may be a victim relating to this case, please contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office in Oakhurst at 559-642-3201.
