Deputies find missing jet-skier on Pine Flat Lake

#DEVELOPING: @FresnoSheriff searching for a missing jet-skier at Pine Flat Lake. Friends say the person hasn't been seen for over 2 hours. Deputies are trying to get air support and a boat to search the waters now. — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) May 31, 2018

A jet-skier that was reported missing on pine flat lake is home safe.Deputies found the man shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. He got stranded after his jet ski had engine trouble.Around 6 p.m. the man went out on the lake to help another group of people whose boat was taking on water.When the jet skier did not show up, the others called Cal Fire and the sheriff's office for help.It turns out the jet skier had to float on the lake into a nearby marina.Deputies say it is a good idea to make sure any water vessel is in perfect working order before it hits the water."It's always important before you launch your vessel that it's working correctly, the proper amount of fuel, proper equipment needed on the lake especially after dark," said Sgt. Jeff Stricker.The jet skier was found by one of the deputies on scene. He was not hurt and was wearing a life jacket.