Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office now believes an early morning fire at a market was started during a burglary.Deputies say around 4 a.m. Wednesday they were called to Hansen's Grocery Store off McKinley and Bryan for reports of a fire.When crews arrived they were able to quickly put out the flames.Detectives say the burglary suspects tied a chain the front doors of the market and used their truck to pry them open. However, when that didn't work, deputies say the suspects rammed the truck into the doors.Once inside, deputies say they stole lottery tickets, cigarettes, and lighters.While they were attempting to get away, detectives believe that's when the truck caught fire and spread to the market.Deputies are currently looking for those suspects.Just last week the Sheriff's department released video of a robbery at that same market last month.