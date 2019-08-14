Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office now believes an early morning fire at a market was started during a burglary.

Deputies say around 4 a.m. Wednesday they were called to Hansen's Grocery Store off McKinley and Bryan for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they were able to quickly put out the flames.

Detectives say the burglary suspects tied a chain the front doors of the market and used their truck to pry them open. However, when that didn't work, deputies say the suspects rammed the truck into the doors.

Once inside, deputies say they stole lottery tickets, cigarettes, and lighters.

While they were attempting to get away, detectives believe that's when the truck caught fire and spread to the market.

Deputies are currently looking for those suspects.

Just last week the Sheriff's department released video of a robbery at that same market last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countybuilding firefireinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier High School teacher killed in motorcycle crash
Teen's quick thinking gets her to safety as man follows her to practice
Officials: Despite tragic death, Tulare County intersection safer than before
Karbassi holds strong lead for Fresno City Council District 2 seat
Elliot Balch drops out of Fresno mayoral race
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis, CHP says
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
Show More
Murder charges dropped against driver in crash that killed 8-year-old boy
Police searching for runaway teen from northern CA who may be in Fresno
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Researchers look at new avocado that could be grown in the Valley
Helmet camera captures flames engulfing downtown Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News