shooting

Deputies investigate shots fired at Cherry Avenue Auction in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Auction off of Highway 41.

Officials received 20 9-1-1 calls reporting gunfire near vendor stands in the area of American Avenue and Cherry Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a fight between 2 to 4 male suspects escalated into shots fired. No one was injured.

All attendees have been evacuated from the auction, deputies say. California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentfresno countyshootingauction
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
Boy, 10, dies after being shot while in car with father
Man shot, injured in East Central Fresno
Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries
TOP STORIES
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Almost deadly crash shuts down Ashlan and Highway 99 exit
VIDEO: Watch Fresno Police officers in action during a gang bust
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
Tulare County man arrested after threatening neighbor with knife
Man caught with $100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in cereal boxes
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Show More
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
More TOP STORIES News