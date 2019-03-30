Deputies investigate shots fired at Cherry Avenue Auction in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Auction off of Highway 41.
Officials received 20 9-1-1 calls reporting gunfire near vendor stands in the area of American Avenue and Cherry Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say a fight between 2 to 4 male suspects escalated into shots fired. No one was injured.
All attendees have been evacuated from the auction, deputies say. California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
