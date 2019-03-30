Deputies investigate shots fired at Cherry Avenue Auction in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Auction off of Highway 41.Officials received 20 9-1-1 calls reporting gunfire near vendor stands in the area of American Avenue and Cherry Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.Authorities say a fight between 2 to 4 male suspects escalated into shots fired. No one was injured.All attendees have been evacuated from the auction, deputies say. California Highway Patrol is conducting traffic control.An investigation is underway.