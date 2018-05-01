TULARE COUNTY

Deputies investigating homicide after man found shot in Porterville

A homicide investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was found shot to death in Porterville. (KFSN)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A homicide investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was found shot to death in Porterville. It happened just after seven last night in the area of Tyler near Conner.

Deputies say they were called to the area after a report of gunshots. Once they arrived they found the victim.

The victim has not yet been identified. Deputies have no information on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
