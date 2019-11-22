crime

Deputies looking for armed man who broke into Fresno County home while mom and child hid in bathroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman in connection with a home burglary on Thursday morning.

Deputies say an armed man broke into a home near Fowler and Jensen while a mother and her child hid in a bathroom.

The mother called the sheriff's office at about 10 a.m., saying people were inside her house.

She also told deputies that she had called her husband before contacting authorities and that he was on his way to the home.

When the husband arrived, he confronted a woman standing outside who alerted the man inside to get out of the home.

As the suspect walked out of the house he pointed a gun at the homeowner and hopped into a car.

The two took off and the husband followed close behind, flagging down a Fresno police officer heading to the scene. But both the Fresno Police officer and the husband lost the suspects.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies later found the suspect's car near Peach and Geary, but the man and the woman were nowhere to be found.

A short time later, deputies found 22-year-old Keoni Wyrick, who matched the description of the woman assisting the burglary suspect, and she was arrested.

She has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Deputies are still looking for the male suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. They say he is a man in his twenties, 6' tall, 165 lbs heavy and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone in the area who has surveillance footage that captured the 10 a.m. hour is encouraged to contact law enforcement at (559) 600-3111.
