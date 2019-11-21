crime

Deputies looking for armed suspect who broke into Fresno County home while mom and child hid in bathroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed home burglary suspect that broke into a home while a mother and her child hid in a bathroom.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call from that woman around 10 a.m. Thursday stating that people were inside of her house near Fowler and Jensen.

The woman also told deputies that she had called her husband before contacting authorities and that he was on his way to the home.

When the husband arrived, he confronted a woman standing outside who alerted a man to get out of the home.

As the suspect walked out of the house he pointed a gun at the homeowner and hopped into a car.

The two suspects took off and the husband followed close behind, flagging down a Fresno police officer heading to the scene. But both the Fresno Police officer and the husband lost the suspects.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies later found the suspect's car near Peach and Geary, but the man and the woman were nowhere to be found.

A short time later, deputies found two women, one who matched the description of one of the suspects near Florence and Peach, and both were detained.

As for the male suspect, authorities are still looking for him and consider him armed and dangerous.
